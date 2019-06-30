Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

IDE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

About Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

