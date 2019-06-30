Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.73. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 5,059,606 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $98,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $102,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,050 shares of company stock valued at $300,584. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.18%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.