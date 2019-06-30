WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of WOW opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.53. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.92 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 299,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $2,816,488.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 721,765 shares of company stock worth $6,825,210. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

