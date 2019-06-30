Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 1,653,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.89 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

