Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 58.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

