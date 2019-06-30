Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Yelp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

