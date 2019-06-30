Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.80 Million

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) to report sales of $592.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.00 million and the lowest is $588.60 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $543.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $866.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $596,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,237.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 98,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 68.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 1,038,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

