Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to announce sales of $735.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.00 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $648.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 99,810 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,052,093.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Primoris Services by 398.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

