Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,103,000 after buying an additional 2,762,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,576.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 401,654 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 364,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,889. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11. MasTec has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

