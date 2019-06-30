Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $142.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.80 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $131.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $570.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $576.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $599.67 million, with estimates ranging from $591.50 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 243.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.56. 645,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.