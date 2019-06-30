Zacks: Analysts Expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $156.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $160.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $644.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $650.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $812.65 million, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $846.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Well Services stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Well Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $329.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. US Well Services has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.12.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

