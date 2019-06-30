Zacks: Analysts Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.84.

Viewray stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 2,205,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $854.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Viewray by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Viewray by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Viewray by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 554,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Viewray by 1,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 200,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 184,333 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viewray by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,905,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 205,650 shares during the period.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

