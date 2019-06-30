Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $29.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $29.04 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $25.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $121.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.75 million to $121.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.95 million, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $134.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 166.73% and a negative net margin of 71.94%.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NSTG traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 4,320,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

In other news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $204,517.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,329,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,611 shares in the company, valued at $973,486.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 13,584.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 476,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,221,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 59,700.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 359,398 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

