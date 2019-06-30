Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.68. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $399,109.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.