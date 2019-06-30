Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Opko Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Opko Health’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,591.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,515,250 shares of company stock worth $5,178,200. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,207,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 3,541.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,276,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 16,085,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.92.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

