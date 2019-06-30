Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,549,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,495,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,757,000 after buying an additional 755,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,432.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,945,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 2,753,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 569,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $8,698,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.