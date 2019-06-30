Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong demand in the North America On-Highway end market and price increase of certain products are the major drivers for Allison’s quarterly gains, which are expected to drive the rest of 2019 as well. For 2019, the company anticipates net sales of $2.58-$2.68 billion. Further, its increased focus toward electrification is likely to drive revenues. The recent electric powertrain launches and two acquisitions will support the company to fortify presence in the electrification and fuel cell markets for commercial vehicles. Lower operating working capital requirements along with increasing gross profits are driving the company’s free cash flow, which is supporting its investment in acquisitions, product and technology development strategies beside rewarding shareholders. It is also likely to gain from higher in-vehicle releases.”

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of ALSN opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 277,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.