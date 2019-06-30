Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Penn Virginia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $463.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $105.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 131,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 312,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 71,862 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 204,034 shares during the period. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,606,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.