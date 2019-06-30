Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZG. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Zillow Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

