Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ZGNX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zogenix from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised Zogenix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,708,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zogenix by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 430,698 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.