$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,277,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,057 shares of company stock worth $1,395,446 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

