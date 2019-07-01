$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.20. Herc reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.33. 12,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Herc has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Herc by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 157,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Herc by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

