-$0.38 EPS Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.33% and a negative net margin of 199.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptevo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, CEO Marvin L. White purchased 50,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,370.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 196,667 shares of company stock valued at $161,200 in the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81.

Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

