$0.55 EPS Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $825.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMCH. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

BMCH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 291,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,800 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

