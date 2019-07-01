$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $1.34 million. Novan posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.98 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,068.56% and a negative net margin of 225.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

NOVN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

NOVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Ingram acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,207.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula B. Stafford acquired 80,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $154,930.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 229,786 shares of company stock worth $426,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novan by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 44.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

