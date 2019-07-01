$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 495.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,070,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after acquiring an additional 891,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $47,801,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $42,640,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 166.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,518,000 after acquiring an additional 266,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 362,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.31%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

