$333.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $333.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.87 million and the lowest is $223.02 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $308.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.46 million to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 188,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

