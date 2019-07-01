3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $11.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 1,494,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 29,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $245,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $292,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,693.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

