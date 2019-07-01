$58.99 Million in Sales Expected for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to post sales of $58.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.42 million to $59.30 million. Talend reported sales of $49.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $247.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.01 million to $249.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300.10 million, with estimates ranging from $293.65 million to $307.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 168.43% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLND. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of TLND traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.03. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $73.52.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Talend by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Talend by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Talend by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,330,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after buying an additional 267,076 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

