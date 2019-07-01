$605.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to report sales of $605.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.10 million and the highest is $610.79 million. Cott posted sales of $603.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cott had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded Cott from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of Cott stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.39. 1,307,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,029. Cott has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cott by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

