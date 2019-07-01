$92.29 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $92.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $92.50 million. Chegg posted sales of $74.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $396.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.01 million to $398.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $474.96 million, with estimates ranging from $462.72 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 23,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $923,619.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,177 shares in the company, valued at $22,134,523.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $171,498.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 547,120 shares in the company, valued at $22,005,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,839 shares of company stock worth $34,007,493. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Chegg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,027.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

CHGG traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. 1,668,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Chegg has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.69.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

