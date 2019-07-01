ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 21 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 23.06.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

