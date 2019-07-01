Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) Insider Trent Peterson Purchases 150,000 Shares

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) insider Trent Peterson bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$211,200.00 ($149,787.23).

Trent Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Trent Peterson bought 90,000 shares of Adairs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$156,150.00 ($110,744.68).

Shares of ASX ADH opened at A$1.45 ($1.03) on Monday. Adairs Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of A$2.71 ($1.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75.

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

