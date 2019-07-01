Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Short Interest Update

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,920,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $78,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $160,254. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 22.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 45.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 191,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2,060.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

ADRO opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 784.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

