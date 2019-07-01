Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HIVE. ValuEngine upgraded Aerohive Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerohive Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HIVE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Aerohive Networks has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerohive Networks will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 671,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 362.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,411 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 336,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

