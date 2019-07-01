Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of AJRD opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 8.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 605,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

