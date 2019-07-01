AGF Management’s (AGF.B) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered AGF Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ci Capital cut their price target on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. AGF Management has a one year low of C$4.27 and a one year high of C$7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $409.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.24.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$30,593.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,291.76.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

