Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGYS. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.36. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $122,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 476,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,821 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

