Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Earns Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of AMM stock opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.