Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.61. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

NYSE CF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 63,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,661. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,614 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 874.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

