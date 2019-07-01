Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to Post $0.72 EPS

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Union Bankshares’ rating score has improved by 4.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Union Bankshares an industry rank of 167 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE AUB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 172,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,701. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.45 million.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

