Analyzing AAC (NYSE:AAC) and IMAC (NYSE:IMAC)

AAC (NYSE:AAC) and IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAC and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC $295.76 million 0.07 -$59.40 million ($1.06) -0.81 IMAC $6.70 million 4.95 -$3.05 million N/A N/A

IMAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AAC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AAC and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC 0 1 1 0 2.50 IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

AAC presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 423.26%. Given AAC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AAC is more favorable than IMAC.

Profitability

This table compares AAC and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC -26.42% -49.55% -8.18% IMAC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of AAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of AAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,080 inpatient beds, including 700 licensed detoxification beds, 24 standalone outpatient centers, and 4 sober living facilities across 471 beds for a total of 1,551 combined inpatient and sober living beds. It also offers multi-media marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

