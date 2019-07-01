Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $77,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

