ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €202.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €202.08 ($234.98).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a €212.00 ($246.51) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

ASML Company Profile

