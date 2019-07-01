AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,570 ($85.85) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,497.06 ($84.90).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,438 ($84.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,063.52. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,545 ($85.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Marc Dunoyer acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

