ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research downgraded ASV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASV opened at $6.85 on Thursday. ASV has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 2.64.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Research analysts expect that ASV will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASV. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ASV by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in ASV by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASV by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 601,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ASV in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ASV by 27.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

