Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 10,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at $914,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 236,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 153.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

