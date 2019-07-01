AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $36.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.43. 32,308,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,168,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,223,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,430,000 after buying an additional 548,525 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 145,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

