AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $217.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $203.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $211.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $51,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $226,301.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,042,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,908,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

