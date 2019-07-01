AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,362.50 ($43.94).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,365 ($43.97) price objective (up from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVV traded up GBX 78 ($1.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,120 ($53.84). 304,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.13. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,102 ($53.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,661.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.86%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.06%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.